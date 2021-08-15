Versor Investments LP Invests $321,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

UBSI stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.