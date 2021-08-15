Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 6,676 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.