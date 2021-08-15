Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

VZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,903,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

