Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after buying an additional 100,314 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 776,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 246,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $890.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

