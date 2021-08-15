Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

