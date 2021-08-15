Veriti Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,532 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

