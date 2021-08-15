Veriti Management LLC Invests $95,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

