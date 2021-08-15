Venus Reward Token (VRT) One Day Volume Tops $970,218.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $33.33 million and $970,218.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.