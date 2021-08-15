Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $67,039,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

