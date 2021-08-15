Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $139.20 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 287,308 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $139,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

