Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Up 783.5% in July

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 783.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VTGDF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
About Vantage Drilling
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.