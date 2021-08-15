Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Up 783.5% in July

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 783.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTGDF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.