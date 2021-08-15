Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

