Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 835,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Vallourec has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.
About Vallourec
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.