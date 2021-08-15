UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.10 Million

Brokerages predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce sales of $557.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $761.21 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UWM.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

