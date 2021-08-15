USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $1.13 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

