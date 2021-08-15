USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,608 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,852 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,124. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $672.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,746. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $647.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

