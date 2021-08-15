USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.04. 604,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,011. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $304.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

