USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $860,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

FRC traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $198.85. The stock had a trading volume of 307,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.64. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

