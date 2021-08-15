Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Upstart stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $205.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $83,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

