Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $156.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.92.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 334.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

