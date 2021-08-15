United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.98. 2,402,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

