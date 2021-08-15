United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner Buys 900 Shares

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $12,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UBCP opened at $14.40 on Friday. United Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in United Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

