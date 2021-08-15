Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $227.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,538. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

