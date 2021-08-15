Unigestion Holding SA Sells 66,881 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,881 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,996,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,249,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

