Unigestion Holding SA Sells 141,074 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,279 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 141,074 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,235,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,973,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. 17,836,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

