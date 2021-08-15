Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04 on September 7th

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

UGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

