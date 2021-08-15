Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in July

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

