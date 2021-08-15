Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells $345,372.40 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $477.78 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.02.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

