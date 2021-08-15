Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 424,580 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424,580 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.13% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 87,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 459,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.