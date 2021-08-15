Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $174.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

