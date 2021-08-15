Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $270,000 in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

