Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $257,000 in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.06% of Homology Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

FIXX opened at $6.94 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $396.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

