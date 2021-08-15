Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $732.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

