Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Buys 29,473 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $67.68. 62,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.