Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.20

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 2836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

