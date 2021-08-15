TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Up 0.7%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,489.98 ($19.47) and last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34). Approximately 74,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 68,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,474.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.22.

About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

