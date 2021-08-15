TokenClub Market Capitalization Achieves $27.17 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and $4.46 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00862093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00109265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044428 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

