Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,434 shares of company stock worth $15,643,621 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.