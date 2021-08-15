Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 3.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.