Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.25 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $87.25 million and $13.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00576340 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

