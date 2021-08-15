Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $309,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $587.83 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.10 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.81, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

