Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMDI. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

TMDI opened at $1.64 on Friday. Titan Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.13.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDI shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Titan Medical Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

