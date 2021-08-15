The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 583,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 122,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

TJX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. 5,385,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,586. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

