The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.29

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 12202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9659 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

