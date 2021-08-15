The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price decreased by Truist from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $787.05 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.