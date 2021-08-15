The Force Protocol Market Cap Reaches $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.34 or 0.00556122 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

