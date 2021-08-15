TFC Financial Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TFC Financial Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

