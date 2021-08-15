TFC Financial Management Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

T traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,832,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,510,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

