TFC Financial Management Buys 87 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.