Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,670 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $236.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.87. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

